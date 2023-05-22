Cibc World Markets Corp Has $882,000 Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,537,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,524,000 after buying an additional 128,558 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after buying an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,701,000 after buying an additional 425,275 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,497,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,388,000 after buying an additional 566,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC opened at $21.14 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

