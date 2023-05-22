Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $136,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lucid Group by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LCID stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The company had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Lucid Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.