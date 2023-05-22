Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $492,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $42.42 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

