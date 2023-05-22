Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 71,628 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NSA opened at $37.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

