Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $415,000 Investment in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DISH Network by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after buying an additional 1,179,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DISH Network by 1,303.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 684,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 636,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 11.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,824,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,894,000 after buying an additional 401,857 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,000. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

