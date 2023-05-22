Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $482,000 Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,765 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $100.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.



