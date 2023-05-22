Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $492,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $74.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

