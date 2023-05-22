Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $584,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 111,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,249,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

