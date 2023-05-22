Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $750,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $113.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $299.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.