Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $854,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,519,000 after buying an additional 192,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,768,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $71,955,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,203,000 after buying an additional 515,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AOS opened at $68.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Articles

