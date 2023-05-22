Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $862,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NRG opened at $33.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

