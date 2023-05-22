Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $972,000 Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 76,406 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,494 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 155,850 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 289,575 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Cowen increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

AAL stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

