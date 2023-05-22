Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Westpark Capital upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $144.72 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

