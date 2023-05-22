Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA opened at 17.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of 17.12 and a 52-week high of 36.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is 23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is 23.13.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported 0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 8.13 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.08%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

