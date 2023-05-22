Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,857 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.47 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

