Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 29.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Airbnb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,808,000 after purchasing an additional 220,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,079,403 shares of company stock valued at $371,794,192. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $107.38 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

