Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 69.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.28.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,119,719.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $269,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,434.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,119,719.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 721,932 shares of company stock valued at $53,519,700. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

