Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 10,000 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peabody Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,808,546 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $179,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,622 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Peabody Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,306 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $7,307,206.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,109,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $7,307,206.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,109,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,939 shares of company stock worth $8,152,007 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

BTU opened at $20.38 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

