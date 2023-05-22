Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 1,050 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Trading Down 0.3 %

ASML Profile

ASML stock opened at $694.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $699.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.