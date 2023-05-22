Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 18,000 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $63.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

