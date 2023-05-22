Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

NYSE RL opened at $109.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

