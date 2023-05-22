Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 15,280 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEI opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 149.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

