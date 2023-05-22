Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 19,989 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,989 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SBRA opened at $10.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

