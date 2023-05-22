Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 8,909 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBGS opened at $15.18 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.45%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

