Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 9,783 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Corporate Office Properties Trust

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on OFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

NYSE OFC opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $28.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Articles

