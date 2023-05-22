Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $402,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,402 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $195.71 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $206.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.97.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

