Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in JD.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JD.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in JD.com by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

