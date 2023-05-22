Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $368.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

