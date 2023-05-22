Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $134.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day moving average is $135.57.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

