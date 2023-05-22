Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,139 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

