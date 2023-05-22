Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 202.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 97.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth $112,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $22.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

