Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,864 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT opened at $45.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

