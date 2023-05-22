Citigroup Inc. Buys 6,174 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

NYSE AIT opened at $129.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $149.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.