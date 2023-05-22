Citigroup Inc. Buys 73,940 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 105,628.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,940 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,269.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 378,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 350,867 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of USRT opened at $49.22 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

