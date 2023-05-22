Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.20, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

