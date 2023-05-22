Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 55,066 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.9 %

UHS stock opened at $134.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.57. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $154.65. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

