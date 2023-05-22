Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLIC opened at $50.63 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

