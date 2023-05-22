Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 157.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEGN. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Legend Biotech stock opened at $69.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $73.30.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.