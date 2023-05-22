Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Legend Biotech Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $69.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.