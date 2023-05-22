Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,864 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EWT stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

