Citigroup Inc. Has $3.56 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Polaris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $105.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $123.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.72.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.