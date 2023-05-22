Citigroup Inc. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,401 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 855,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 481,940 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in W&T Offshore by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of WTI opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $612.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $131.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 735.09% and a net margin of 30.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on W&T Offshore from $8.00 to $8.20 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

