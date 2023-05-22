Citigroup Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 74.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet Company Profile

NYSE FN opened at $95.44 on Monday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.60.

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.