Citigroup Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE JBT opened at $104.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $126.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $30,651.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $95,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

