Citigroup Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in AerCap by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Susquehanna reduced their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER opened at $58.63 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.