Citigroup Inc. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,698 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,736,000 after buying an additional 134,845 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,570,000 after buying an additional 963,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $65,033,000.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ISEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $36.90 on Monday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

