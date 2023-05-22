Citigroup Inc. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 347,325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $8.94 on Monday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

