Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $229.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.39 and its 200 day moving average is $220.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $238.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

