Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 433,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTXAP. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 291,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, EVR Research LP boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 1.2% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,263,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 1.8 %

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

GTXAP opened at $8.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

