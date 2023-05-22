Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLNG opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.23. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $38.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.91%.

FLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Danske downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

